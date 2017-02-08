HAPPENING TODAY: Denham Springs begins final flood debris pickup - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Denham Springs begins final flood debris pickup; Miss. R. Bridge on US 190 reopens

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • If you live in Denham Springs, heads up. Today begins the last run through the city for flood debris. Get it out to the curb now, before they pass you by. Click here for more
  • Plus, a big shutdown on an area road/bridge is now over. Johnny Ahysen will give you a look at a major route that is back open for you this morning. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • More rain is in the forecast for Monday. Like Sunday, Monday could see a round of morning and afternoon showers. The morning showers look to arrive just in time for the morning commute. Make sure you have the rain gear before you head out the door Monday morning. Showers and t-storms will be scattered in nature early Monday. A lull in activity will occur late morning. Early to mid afternoon showers and storms will re-fire and become numerous. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible. The area will dry out as we move through Monday evening. The rest of the work week will be mainly dry, hot, and muggy.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
TRAFFIC:

