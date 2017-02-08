HAPPENING TODAY: Deadly shooting involving BRPD officers investigated; unknown number killed in London apartment fire

Investigators are searching for the person who intentionally started a fire that destroyed a home late Tuesday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Tecumseh Street just before midnight.More >>
Louisiana State Police said one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Troopers reported it happened on South Acadian Thruway near Broussard Street in Baton Rouge around 11:30 p.m.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, June 14.More >>
The East Feliciana 911 Center is currently in the process of putting a new notification system into place.More >>
A man was shot Tuesday afternoon while running from shots he heard, say officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
