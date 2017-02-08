HAPPENING TODAY: Deadly overnight shooting, Conscious Capitalism - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Deadly overnight shooting, Conscious Capitalism Boot Camp

Hooper Pointe Apartments (Source: WAFB) Hooper Pointe Apartments (Source: WAFB)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • There was a deadly shooting overnight in Baton Rouge. That’s how the week is starting. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look at how city and business leaders plan to increase interest and investment in north Baton Rouge. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Monday morning will actually be cool with morning lows in the low to mid 50°s. We enjoy bright sunshine Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Tuesday afternoon will see a warming trend as southerly flow returns. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system arrives.
