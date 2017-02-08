HAPPENING TODAY: Cyber Monday deals roll out, Prince Harry gets engaged, plus major coaching moves in SEC

After offering online deals for days, retailers are rolling out even more promotions for Cyber Monday, hoping to keep people buying stuff on their smartphones or computers.

Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging consumers to be mindful of the deals they take part in.

"Online shopping is a great way to avoid crowded stores on Black Friday; however, shoppers should be diligent in vetting websites to ensure their authenticity," said General Landry. Click here for more.

Palace officials announced Monday that Prince Harry is engaged to Meghan Markle, confirming months of rumors that the couple was close to tying the knot. Click here for more.

Liz Koh is in Ascension Parish where Gardon Road north of Gonzales will be closed beginning Monday, November 27. The bridge over the drainage canal there will be replaced to better facilitate drainage. The project is expected to take four weeks. Traffic on the south side of the bridge will exit onto Highway 621, while traffic on the north side will exit through Bourque Road. Click here for a list of road closures.

Three people were found shot and killed inside of a house in East Feliciana Parish Sunday evening, according to the Chief Deputy of the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office. Click here for the latest.

WEATHER:

Your Monday weather … After picture-perfect weather throughout the holiday weekend, pleasant and dry conditions will continue! On this “back to the routine” Monday morning, it’s a bit on the chilly side – clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30°s/lower 40°s. Today we’ll look forward to more sunshine, light east winds and a high in the upper 60°s; overnight, clear and cool – a low of 42; tomorrow, a few more clouds and a little warmer, still dry– a high Tuesday of 74°.

