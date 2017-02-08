HAPPENING TODAY: Recap from Omaha as LSU's season ends at CWS; E - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Recap from Omaha as LSU's season ends at CWS; EBR Metro Council set to discuss body cams, smoking bans, other issues

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • We know it stings right now Tiger fans, but in time, we’ll all be able to really celebrate what a successful season it was for the LSU baseball team. The Tigers lost game two of the College World Series finals. We’ll get you back to Omaha.
  • Plus, Liz Koh will have a look ahead to tonight’s East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting. There is plenty on the agenda, like body cameras and smoking bans.

