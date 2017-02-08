HAPPENING TODAY: Community devastated after 3 found dead in trai - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Community devastated after 3 found dead in trailer fire

LA 19 near Rush Avenue in Zachary (Source: WAFB) LA 19 near Rush Avenue in Zachary (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Did the cold claim three lives in Zachary? A horrible trailer fire has left a family and a community devastated. Liz Koh is live with what investigators know so far. Click here for more

Plus, the cold is also causing some water problems in a handful of communities. We’ll update you on the boil advisories. Click here for more

WEATHER:

  • It has certainly been a COLD first few days of the new year - again this morning, a HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11 a.m.; clear skies and calm winds have allowed temperatures to drop into the mid 20°s. Under sunny skies, we’ll only warm into the mid 40°s this afternoon - one more HARD FREEZE WARNING overnight - a low of 24°, tomorrow, returning sunshine and "little" warmer, a high of 48°!
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly