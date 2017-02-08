HAPPENING TODAY: Community devastated after 3 found dead in trailer fire

Did the cold claim three lives in Zachary? A horrible trailer fire has left a family and a community devastated. Liz Koh is live with what investigators know so far. Click here for more

Plus, the cold is also causing some water problems in a handful of communities. We’ll update you on the boil advisories. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It has certainly been a COLD first few days of the new year - again this morning, a HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 11 a.m.; clear skies and calm winds have allowed temperatures to drop into the mid 20°s. Under sunny skies, we’ll only warm into the mid 40°s this afternoon - one more HARD FREEZE WARNING overnight - a low of 24°, tomorrow, returning sunshine and "little" warmer, a high of 48°!

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.