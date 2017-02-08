HAPPENING TODAY: College students begin moving in; expect anothe - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: College students begin moving in; expect another day of afternoon showers

Students received help moving their things from 500 faculty, staff, and students. (Source: WAFB) Students received help moving their things from 500 faculty, staff, and students. (Source: WAFB)

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Weather and traffic are the two most important things you need to know about in the morning as you get going. Well, congratulations, there may be plenty of both today. Liz Koh will be live for Move-In Day. It’s back to campus for universities in the area. So, watch out for that extra traffic congestion. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Not much activity - yet - on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; but standby for more wet weather later today. We’ll start off with a sun/cloud mix - increasing rain coverage by early afternoon, locally heavy rainfall for some neighborhoods possible, a high of 90°. Overnight, partly cloudy, spotty showers, a low of 76; tomorrow, we dry out - temporarily - only 30% coverage and hot, a high of 93°; but a “feels like temperature” well into the triple digits!
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly