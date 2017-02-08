HAPPENING TODAY: Cold, with 'feels like' temps in the upper 20s

Liz Koh is live with a preview of the revelry set to take place in Baton Rouge on New Years Eve. Click here for more

Plus, a big announcement is expected today about the next Baton Rouge police chief. Click here for more

And, there are some big days ahead for the LSU football team. Click here for more

WEATHER:

It’s a cold - but dry - Friday morning; temperatures starting out in the mid/upper 30°s, with “feels like" temperatures in the upper 20°s to lower 30°s. Today, expect a few clouds and some sunshine - increasing clouds later in the day and a high in the mid 50°s. Overnight, mostly cloudy and not “as” cold - a low of 41°; tomorrow, sun/cloud mix - isolated to scattered showers, a high of 56°; for Sunday, New Year’s Eve - expect a 50% coverage of light rain; NE winds and an afternoon temperature only reaching the upper 40°s.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.