HAPPENING TODAY: Chilly, Wet - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Chilly, Wet

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Liz Koh is live with a look at a big problem we are seeing pop up right now. There have been lots of house fires recently. Hear what officials are saying about the latest one that tore through a million dollar home. Click here for more

WEATHER:

  • It’s a very chilly and wet start to your mid-week Wednesday - light rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and temperatures in the lower 40°s. Expect continuing light rain throughout the morning hours, gradually diminishing after lunch but very little change in our daytime high - staying in the mid 40°s. Overnight, mostly cloudy and cold - a low of 36°; tomorrow, sun/cloud mix, northerly winds and a high in the upper 40°s.
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly