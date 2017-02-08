HAPPENING TODAY: Changes coming to forecast, starting with spotty morning showers

The president continues his trip through Asia this morning. Click here for more

Meanwhile, the vice president gets set to travel to Sutherland Springs, Texas today. Click here for more

Plus, Liz Koh is live in Zachary with a mobile food pantry looking to bring in some major donations. Click here for more

WEATHER:

As expected, changes ahead in our forecast - starting this morning; a few spotty showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, as a slow moving cold front slides southward. DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist, and Terrebonne parishes until 9 a.m. Only a 40% coverage of light rain today, MUCH cooler; temperatures basically staying in the mid/upper 60°s. Overnight, scattered light rain; the low, a seasonal 51°; tomorrow, isolated early showers, clearing skies - northerly winds and a high of only 66° ... welcome back autumn!

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.