HAPPENING TODAY: Cat. 4 Maria making landfall on Puerto Rico; hospital holds job fair for future facility

Firefighters responded to the scene of an accidental fire at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Tuesday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting in Pride Tuesday night.More >>
A sometimes broken man, singing through life's challenges, is a pretty accurate way to describe 59-year-old Bruce Cofield.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
