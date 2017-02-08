HAPPENING TODAY: Cat. 4 Maria making landfall on Puerto Rico; ho - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Cat. 4 Maria making landfall on Puerto Rico; hospital holds job fair for future facility

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Hurricane Maria is chewing up parts of the Caribbean right now as the big storm continues to push west, making landfall on Puerto Rico early this morning. Diane Deaton will give you a look at the latest numbers and the projected track. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live in north Baton Rouge as Our Lady of the Lake Hospital leaders set up a job fair for their future facility. She’ll give you the full details and talk with those who are hoping for a big turnout today. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • So far, we’re looking at good visibility this morning - no fog to speak of - and temperatures in the mid 70°s. A very familiar forecast ahead for your mid-week; partly cloudy skies, 30% coverage of showers/storms, a high of 91°. Overnight, areas of patchy fog are quite possible, a low of 71; tomorrow, sun/cloud mix - light NE winds,  40% rain chance, a high in the lower 90°s.
