HAPPENING TODAY: Cassidy in studio to talk flooding and healthcare; probation and parole violators rounded up

US Sen. Bill Cassidy

  Okay, so how much more wet weather is coming? Actually, it looks like a lot. Diane Deaton will have a close look at today and the rest of what is shaping up to be a soggy week.
  Plus, US Sen. Bill Cassidy will join us live in the studio to talk flood and healthcare issues.
  And, Graham Ulkins will take you on an overnight ride as authorities round up probation and parole violators.

  • Our rainy pattern appears poised to continue through the weekend and into the weekend. In the short term, a nearly stationary front just to our north will help pool moisture along the Gulf Coast. Passing disturbances meeting up with that moisture will lead to rounds of showers and t-storms.
