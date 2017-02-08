HAPPENING TODAY: BRPD investigates 5 shootings that leave 2 dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: BRPD investigates 5 shootings that leave 2 dead; crews respond to huge fire near City Park

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It has been a very busy night and early morning in Baton Rouge and it’s nothing good. Six people were shot, leaving two dead, at five different scenes. Liz Koh will be live with the details as investigators have their work cut out for them. Click here for more
  • Plus, there was a big fire early this morning off I-10 near City Park in Baton Rouge. Robbie Reynold is there right now.

WEATHER: 

  • No umbrellas necessary for the early commute - but may come in handy, for some, later in the day. Starting off with generally clear skies, temperatures in the lower 70°s - on the way to a high in the upper 80°s, with a 30% - 40% coverage of showers/storms this afternoon. Overnight, a few clouds - light east winds, a low around 70°; tomorrow, mostly sunny - mainly dry - light NE winds and a high of 90°.
TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

