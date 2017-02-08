HAPPENING TODAY: BRPD hosts 'Night Out Against Crime;" 'cool fro - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: BRPD hosts 'Night Out Against Crime;" 'cool front' on the way

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • With Baton Rouge close to setting a record for murders in a single year, perhaps the "National Night Out Against Crime" is happening at the perfect time. Liz Koh will be live with a look ahead to the big evening and how you can be a part of it. Click here for more
  • Plus, you certainly know the name Hugh Hefner. The 91-year-old passed away last night. We’ll look back at his life and career. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Quiet again this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar - and don’t worry about the umbrellas, the chance for any measurable rain today is very slight. Expect generally sunny skies, light NE winds, 10% coverage of rain and an afternoon high topping out in the lower 90°s. Overnight, a dry "cool front" slides through, partly cloudy, a low in the upper 60°s; tomorrow, not "as" humid - more sunshine, a high of 88°. Click here for more
