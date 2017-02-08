HAPPENING TODAY: BR reaches record low, as snow and ice CLOSE Louisiana

South Louisiana has been turned into a dangerous spot. Stay in if you can. If not, be careful on those roadways. Liz Koh will show you some of those dangers and explain why it is best to stay put, while Johnny Ahysen will update you on closures around the area. Stay in bed and pull the covers up tight.

WEATHER:

It’s official - we’ve set a new RECORD LOW at Metro Airport - the temperature has dropped to 15°; the previous record was 18°, back in 1977. In addition, we have gusty northerly winds and a Wind Chill in the SINGLE digits! A Hard Freeze Warning stays in effect until noon - A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. At least today we’ll see some sunshine, but we’ll likely not see a temperature at or above freezing until lunchtime; our high today only in the upper 30°s. Again tonight, a Hard Freeze Warning - a low of 18°; tomorrow, more sunshine and "bit" warmer - a high of 46°.

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

REGIONAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.