HAPPENING TODAY: Black Friday in the Baton Rouge area, FREEZE warning in effect, Bayou classic kicks off + weekend holiday events

Are you ready to get your shop on? You better make sure you have your coat on.

Welcome to Black Friday! Either you love it, or look on from a distance with confusion wondering why people would do that. One of the people out there, our Graham Ulkins. He’ll give you a look. Click here to see Black Friday shoppers who cashed in on early deals with our Scottie Hunter.

As a thank, you, all those who donate blood with United Blood Services on Black Friday or Cyber Monday will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Click here for more information.

Bayou Classic events kick up today with the BizTech Challenge pitch competition where teams made up of students from both Southern and Grambling University present their technology-based businesses displaying innovation, business model development, and technical achievement. Click here for the full schedule of Bayou Classic events.

There are several events having in the area today including Christmas at Blue Bayou, a new, interactive Christmas display that utilizes cutting-edge technology and classic Christmas decorations to create a fun, family-friendly event. Coca-Cola Santa will be visiting ZooLights at BREC Baton Rouge Zoo today as well! Click here for more events happening today and this week.

Plus, Jeff Morrow has that forecast. A forecast that includes a freeze warning for part of our viewing area.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the WAFB viewing area for Friday's wake-up weather including Northern Tangipahoa, Southern Tangipahoa & St. Helena Parishes as well as Amite, Pike & Wilkinson Counties in MS until 8 a.m. Download our weather app here to stay up to date with the latest weather updates.

