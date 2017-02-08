HAPPENING TODAY: Baton Rouge sees 7th homicide in 7 days; London - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Baton Rouge sees 7th homicide in 7 days; London officials investigate subway explosion

  • There was another shooting death overnight in Baton Rouge. That makes seven deadly shootings in seven days. Liz Koh will be live with what we know now and what is being done to stem the tide of violence in the city. Click here for more
  • Plus, we'll take a look ahead to some big games for LSU, Southern, and the Saints. Click here for more

  • As we wrap up another week, afternoon temperatures will push into the upper 80°s - but starting off with areas of patchy fog, drive safely. Expect partly cloudy skies today, a 30% coverage of scattered showers/storms; a high of 88°. Overnight, a few isolated showers are possible, a low of 71°; tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix, a 40% chance of rain on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, a high of 89°; by Sunday, only isolated showers, a high of 91°.
