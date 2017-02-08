HAPPENING TODAY: Baton Rouge sees 7th homicide in 7 days; London officials investigate subway explosion

A man was shot and killed Thursday night in Baton Rouge, the seventh homicide in as many days in the Capital City. It happened on Alaska Street around 11 p.m.More >>
The number of homicides in Baton Rouge is on the verge of breaking records but area leaders say they are working to tackle the issue head on.More >>
An inmate at Angola Prison attempted to escape the jail Thursday evening.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
