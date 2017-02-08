HAPPENING TODAY: Austin bombings suspect dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Austin bombings suspect dead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

We have BREAKING NEWS this morning. Officials have confirmed that the "Austin Bomber" is dead. We’ll take you to the scene just north of the Texas capital, where a massive police presence remains after a confrontation with the suspect. There is a lot of new information to bring you as you wake up. Click here for more

Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look ahead at the possibility of the Baton Rouge Zoo heading down the road. BREC leaders will meet Thursday after many city leaders let their opinions be known Tuesday. We’ll fill in the gaps for you. Click here for more

  • High pressure will remain in control of the local weather right into the weekend. This will result in a prolonged period of dry weather. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal the next few days. After a chilly start to this morning, afternoon highs will reach near 70°. Clear skies and light winds will allow for temps to fall steadily during the evening, so grab a jacket if you have evening plans. Thursday morning will be cold with lows dipping into the low 40°s in many neighborhoods. A few spots across the state line might even see upper 30°s early Thursday. Southerly winds return Thursday afternoon beginning a warming trend that continues into next weekend. The weekend remains dry, but humidity will start to sneak in as will 80° afternoon temperatures. All in all, it will still be a nice weather weekend. A few showers return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday, but the vast majority look to remain dry.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:52:19 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

