HAPPENING TODAY: Austin bombings suspect dead

Wednesday, March 21 is National Kick Butts Day. It’s a day to give yourself a kick in the seat of the pants and finally put out the cigarette butts once and for all.More >>
One person is reportedly dead after a wreck involving a motorcycle Tuesday night.More >>
Baton Rouge's first class of community police ambassadors is almost ready to hit the streets.More >>
For more than two decades, Louisiana has kept most of its biggest casinos on the water. A bill at the state capitol could now move them to solid ground.More >>
The future of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is still in question as a fierce debate on the zoo’s location continues across the parish.More >>
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
