HAPPENING TODAY: Ascension Parish sends relief to Harvey victims - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: Ascension Parish sends relief to Harvey victims; 1 dead in overnight shooting in BR

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • We’ve been there before, so there’s nobody better to know what the need is. Donations are being packed up and sent out from Ascension Parish, headed to Texas to help after Hurricane Harvey. Liz Koh will be live with a look at the efforts. Click here for more
  • On the other side of us, people in Florida continue to survey the damage after Hurricane Irma. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • There are a few clouds across the area this morning, but still, all quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. Early temperatures are in the low/mid 60°s - on the way to an afternoon high of 84°, under a sun/cloud mix with the possibility of a few spotty showers. Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, mild - a low of 65°; tomorrow, a 10% rain chance and a bit warmer, a high in the upper 80°s.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly