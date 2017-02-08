HAPPENING TODAY: Ascension Parish president set for court appear - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Ascension Parish president set for court appearance; lawmakers debate transportation issues

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa (Source: WAFB) Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa (Source: WAFB)

  • A parish president is expected in court today to begin the process of answering to accusations of bribery. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will take a look at transportation issues being debated at the Louisiana State Capitol right now - from speed cameras to the speed limit on our interstates.

  • An Ozone Action Day has been declared for metro Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes through Monday. Air quality will be code orange: unhealthy for sensitive groups. This means children, the elderly and people with breathing issues should limit their time outdoors Monday afternoon. A gradual warming trend is in the forecast over the next few days.
