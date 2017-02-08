HAPPENING TODAY: Area begins to thaw, but many closures remain - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Area begins to thaw, but many closures remain

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Closures and openings. Most major roads are open, except for part of I-110. Many schools are open, but many are still closed. Yep, it’s that kind of day. 

WEATHER:

  • Our forecast this morning is MUCH improved - NO Hard Freeze Warnings and NO Wind Chill Advisories. In fact, under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures at midnight "warmed" into the low/mid 30°s … and we’ll continue to warm-up today; partly cloudy and a high in the lower 50°s.  Overnight, clouds lingering and relatively mild - a low of 42°; tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix - a few isolated showers possible, a high of 66°; by Sunday, we’ll be back in the lower 70°s .. partly to mostly cloudy and scattered showers beginning during the evening hours.
