HAPPENING TODAY: Area begins to thaw, but many closures remain

School closures due to weather.More >>
School closures due to weather.More >>
A free, three-day dental, medical, and vision clinic will be held in north Baton Rouge this weekend.More >>
A free, three-day dental, medical, and vision clinic will be held in north Baton Rouge this weekend.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
Road closures listings.More >>
Road closures listings.More >>
A house caught fire near the LSU campus early Friday morning.More >>
A house caught fire near the LSU campus early Friday morning.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
A group of duck hunters returned from a recent hunt in Arkansas with a whale of a tale, or rather, a turtle of a tale.More >>
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.More >>
Mother of mentally ill woman says her daughter, 22, was denied her lawful right to medical care when she was left in the cold outside a Baltimore hospital wearing only a flimsy gown.More >>
The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.More >>
The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.More >>
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.More >>
Five-year-old Messiah McKenzie is doing okay after his mother says he was left on a Jefferson County school bus all day at Grantswood Community School.More >>