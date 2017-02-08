HAPPENING TODAY: Another Warm One

If you stayed up late last night watching the Olympics, there's no doubt your dreams were filled with red, white, and blue. It was a dramatic gold medal win for the Women’s Hockey Team. Click here for more

There was a little drama at The Box as well. LSU was able to bounce back after a tough weekend.

And, Liz Koh will be live this morning talking about a big volunteer push for CASA. She'll let you know how you can help kids when they are perhaps at their most vulnerable and need it the most.

WEATHER:

Get ready for ANOTHER day with afternoon temperatures soaring into the 80°s. We're starting out, once again, in the lower 70°s under partly cloudy skies, along with areas of patchy morning fog. We’ll be looking at a few scattered showers later in the day, but only 30% coverage, with breezy southeast winds and a high of 84°. The RECORD high for February 22 is 87°, which was set in 1925. Overnight, a few isolated showers are possible and the low is forecast to stay in the upper 60°s. Friday, we will see increasing clouds and the rainfall potential is 60% coverage of showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high temperature will stay in the lower 80°s.

