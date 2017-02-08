HAPPENING TODAY: Another Ozone Action Day; swimsuit drive underway

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The YMCA of the Capital Area is hosting its 10th annual swimsuit drive from May 1 to 31. Donations of new or gently used swimsuits will be taken at all YMCA of the Capital Area locations.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 9.More >>
There's something very special about the backyard of Nathan Harvey, tucked away in the tiny town of Norwood, Louisiana. Its magical, really.More >>
The Gonzales city council voted unanimously (5-0) to approve the proposed half cent sales tax on Monday, May 8. The tax will be used to help fund fire and police departments, as well as for the construction of a new civic center.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say the video led to charges being filed against the child’s parents.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
