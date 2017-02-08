HAPPENING TODAY: Another Ozone Action Day; swimsuit drive underw - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Another Ozone Action Day; swimsuit drive underway

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s another Ozone Action Day in our part of the world. What does that mean exactly and how much longer might this hang around? Click here for more
  • Liz Koh is live with a lifesaving endeavor - learning how to swim. And, you get a free swimsuit out of it. She’ll tell you all about it and why it’s so important as we start to push into the summer months. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Our weather remains quiet, but for the third day in a row, an Ozone Action Day has been declared for metro Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Those with respiratory issues should limit time outdoors. Otherwise, very little change is expected in our weather over the next few days as high pressure remains parked along the Gulf Coast. Morning starts in the low to mid 60°s and afternoon highs in the mid 80°s can be expected through Thursday.
