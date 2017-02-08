HAPPENING TODAY: Another Confederate monument comes down; rec ce - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: Another Confederate monument comes down; rec center closed after flood holds grand reopening

P.G.T. Beauregard Statue (Source: WVUE) P.G.T. Beauregard Statue (Source: WVUE)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • A third confederate monument has come down in New Orleans. There were a lot of people out there as crews strapped up the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard. We’ll bring you the latest. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh will be live at the C.B. Pennington YMCA for a grand reopening. Click here for more
  • And, LSU baseball won the last regular season game at The Box. Now the games get really interesting. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Morning lows will only reach the upper 60°s on Wednesday and likely won't get below 70° on Thursday and Friday. A stray shower can't be ruled out on Wednesday, but most stay dry. And we'll only nudge rain chances up slightly to around 20% for Thursday and Friday. Better rain chances are expected by the weekend as a storm system slowly approaches from the west. 
