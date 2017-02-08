HAPPENING TODAY: 7th suspect arrested in connection with Baker m - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: 7th suspect arrested in connection with Baker murder; oil and gas rally planned

Dominique Guidry (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Dominique Guidry (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • The seventh and final suspect wanted in connection with a murder in Baker is behind bars this morning, according to officials. Click here for more
  • Your shows aren’t going anywhere. A writer’s strike was averted at the last minute. In fact, it just happened earlier this morning. All your shows on CBS and yes, other stations, will stay right where they are. Click here for more
  • Plus, Liz Koh is live with a look at an oil and gas rally at the legislative session. What’s the future of the industry? Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • We'll enjoy another nice start in the 50°s on Tuesday but a warmer afternoon is expected as highs climb into the upper 80°s. The main weather story this week will be the potential for another round of active storms late Wednesday into early Thursday.
