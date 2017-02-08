HAPPENING TODAY: 3 named storms in Atlantic; Gov. Edwards talks - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: 3 named storms in Atlantic; Gov. Edwards talks Comite Diversion Canal with feds

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • Once again there are three named storms spinning around in the Atlantic. We’ll give you the latest on Jose, Lee, and Maria.
  • Plus, Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC today. He’s set to talk with the feds about the Comite River Diversion Canal project. It’s been years in the planning and after last year’s flood, many people are saying, "Get it done now." Liz Koh will be live with a look.

WEATHER: 

  • The "summertime" feeling certainly has returned and it looks as if it will stick around for a while! Starting off on this Monday morning, be alert for areas of patchy fog; later today, partly cloudy skies, 30% coverage of rain/storms - very warm and steamy, a high topping out in the lower 90°s. Overnight, a few scattered showers possible - a low of 73°; tomorrow, the same basic forecast … very warm, humid - 30%/40% rain chance, a high of 92°.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
