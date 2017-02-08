HAPPENING TODAY: 3 dead in Ascension Parish crash; Lee statue se - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: 3 dead in Ascension Parish crash; Lee statue set for removal

Airline Highway at Pond Road in Sorrento (Source: WAFB) Airline Highway at Pond Road in Sorrento (Source: WAFB)

  A deadly crash in Sorrento has claimed three lives. But this apparently happened a couple nights ago and is just being found now.
  Plus, we'll have the latest form New Orleans and the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue. It is scheduled to happen this morning.

  • Friday will again feel like summer in south Louisiana with highs in the upper 80°s and heat index values climbing into the 90°s. We'll bump Friday afternoon rain chances up to 30% but any rains should be modest. It could be a different story into the weekend as showers and t-storms increase quite a bit. Saturday likely starts out mainly dry, but rain chances will increase into the afternoon and evening. We're not expecting a complete washout, but have a 'Plan B' ready for any outdoor plans. Sunday looks to be closer to a washout with widespread shower and t-storm activity expected.
