HAPPENING TODAY: 26 dead in Texas shooting, details emerge about gunman's past

What have investigators learned about the shooter who opened fire inside a small town Texas church? At least 26 lives have been lost after another mass shooting. We’ll get you caught up. Click here for more

Plus Liz Koh has the latest on the Comite River Diversion Project. There is a meeting today to talk about what it will take to move it forward. Click here for more

WEATHER:

A little extra drive time would be helpful on this back-to-work, back-to-school Monday morning - a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for parts of our viewing area until 9 a.m. After that, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies - light SW winds - an afternoon high of 83°; that’s just 3 degrees away from the record high for today’s date! Overnight, partly cloudy - a low of 66°; tomorrow, areas of early patchy fog possible; a few clouds and still TOO warm for early November - a high topping out in the mid 80°s.

Click here for more

2017 Hurricane Center

CLICK HERE for more weather

INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.