HAPPENING TODAY: 25% on the 25th; Livingston Parish president LI - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

HAPPENING TODAY: 25% on the 25th; Livingston Parish president LIVE in studio to talk flood funds

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • It’s the 25th of July, so we need you to go out to eat today. Liz Koh will be live this morning with details on an event that hopes to raise money for our injured officers and families. It’s "25onthe25thBR." If it sounds familiar, that’s because it was held last year, and thanks to you, it was successful. Click here for more
  • Plus, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will join us in studio to talk about the flood mitigation money coming to the parish and the possible projects on the menu. Click here for more

WEATHER: 

  • Our weather will make a quick transition toward drier conditions beginning on Tuesday and continuing through the remainder of the workweek. Only a 20% chance of showers and t-storms is expected on Tuesday with highs topping out in the low 90°s. Rain chances will remain at 20% or less daily through the end of the week with highs in the low to mid 90°s. Unfortunately, showers and t-storms will once again increase as we head into the weekend.
  • 2017 Hurricane Center
  • CLICK HERE for more weather
  • INTERACTIVE RADAR

TRAFFIC:

LOCAL NEWS:

NATIONAL NEWS:

SPORTS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly