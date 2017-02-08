HAPPENING TODAY: 18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 E at Butte La Rose; Gulf Coast begins cleaning up after Nate; TD 17 forms in Atlantic

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 9.More >>
Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-10 East near Butte La Rose early Monday morning. The victim's name has not been released.More >>
An electrical fire caused heavy damage to a barber shop early Monday morning, according to investigators. It happened at Dale’s Krazy Kutz on Winbourne Avenue near Beechwood Drive in Baton Rouge.More >>
WAFB's Donna Britt received the highest honor from the Susan G. Komen Foundation Sunday.More >>
If you weren't at the inaugural Flambeau Fest and you're a country and southern rock fan, it looks like you missed out on a good time.More >>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.More >>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
A 3 year old girl missing from a Richardson home who prompted an amber alert yesterday is still missing.More >>
In the week since the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead, federal agents have scoured through the thousands of items concertgoers left behind, Sunday, agents began returning the belongings to their owners.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
