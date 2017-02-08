HAPPENING TODAY: 1-year anniversary of deadly ambush attack on l - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: 1-year anniversary of deadly ambush attack on law enforcement; flood debris pickup deadline approaches in EBR

HAPPENING TODAY:

  • One year. It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached that day. It's been one year since an ambush attack on law enforcement took three lives. There are ways you can help remember their sacrifice later today. We’ll fill you in. Click here for more
  • Plus, another anniversary is quickly approaching. It's been nearly a year since that flood. Liz Koh will be live with a deadline for flood debris pickup in East Baton Rouge Parish. Click here for more

  • It may be a new week but our forecast remains the same. Look for a 60% chance of showers and t-storms today with highs in the low 90°s. Rains will diminish this evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers overnight. Tuesday morning lows will bottom out in the mid 70°s. Rain chances will continue to hover around 60% on Tuesday with highs in the low 90°s. We'll finally begin to see our wet weather pattern break a bit through the remainder of the week. Rain chances diminish to 40% by Thursday and should be around 30% or so from Friday into the weekend.
