HAPPENING TODAY: 1 more day of rain; supporters of mental health rally against possible cuts

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
More than 1,500 Entergy customers are without power in the Walker area, according to the company's website. Entergy reported some of the outages are due to downed wires.More >>
More than 1,500 Entergy customers are without power in the Walker area, according to the company's website. Entergy reported some of the outages are due to downed wires.More >>
Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers featured three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations.More >>
Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers featured three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations.More >>
An effort to overhaul Louisiana’s criminal justice system overcame a big hurdle Monday at the state capitol. With rarely seen bipartisan support, the House voted to approve three key bills that are part of an overall reform package.More >>
An effort to overhaul Louisiana’s criminal justice system overcame a big hurdle Monday at the state capitol. With rarely seen bipartisan support, the House voted to approve three key bills that are part of an overall reform package.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>