HAPPENING TODAY: 1 more day of rain; supporters of mental health - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

HAPPENING TODAY: 1 more day of rain; supporters of mental health rally against possible cuts

  Okay, is this it? One more day of rain and then we get to dry out, right? Diane Deaton has a look at when the rain might hit your area today and when it will be gone.
  Plus, Liz Koh will be live with a look ahead to a big mental health rally happening. As lawmakers debate the budget, that's one area that may get some deep cuts.
  And, the LSU baseball team now knows who will be coming to town for the Super Regional Tournament this weekend.

  • An upper-low moving east along the Gulf Coast along with an approaching cold front will keep good rain chances again today. In fact, rains will be possible at just about any point in the day, making today's temperature forecast a little tricky. We'll go with highs in the low to mid 80°s after a morning start in the low 70°s. The cold front sweeps through by tomorrow morning, finally bringing an end to our stretch of rainy weather!
