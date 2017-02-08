DECISION DAY: What will be the fate of officers in Alton Sterling shooting?

It’s a big difference this morning compared to 24 hours ago - "all quiet" on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and early temperatures MUCH cooler than the same time yesterday! On this Good Friday, watch for areas of patchy fog during your morning drive; otherwise, enjoy a very nice day ahead - lots of sunshine, light northerly winds and a high in the low/mid 70°s. Overnight, clear and quite chilly - a low dropping to 49°; … Saturday AND Easter Sunday, look forward to lovely spring weather - more sunshine and afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70°s.