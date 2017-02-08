DECISION DAY: What will be the fate of officers in Alton Sterlin - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DECISION DAY: What will be the fate of officers in Alton Sterling shooting?

Officers Howie Lake and Blane Salamoni (Source: WAFB) Officers Howie Lake and Blane Salamoni (Source: WAFB)
It’s decision day from the Baton Rouge Police Department. What will be the future for the two officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting? We’ll break down the possibilities and the decisions the police chief might lay out. There's a lot to get to ahead of the official announcement this afternoon. Click here for more

