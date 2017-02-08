CONTINUING COVERAGE: AG decision expected in Alton Sterling investigation

There's some good news for some of the thousands of people who flooded in August of 2016.More >>
There's some good news for some of the thousands of people who flooded in August of 2016.More >>
A panel of Louisiana senators said ‘no’ to a plan that could lead to more guns in the school building.More >>
A panel of Louisiana senators said ‘no’ to a plan that could lead to more guns in the school building.More >>
The president of LSU had a warning for legislators Monday.More >>
The president of LSU had a warning for legislators Monday.More >>
WAFB 9News has confirmed through a number of sources that the family of Alton Sterling will be meeting with the Attorney General's office concerning a possible decision in the case.More >>
WAFB 9News has confirmed through a number of sources that the family of Alton Sterling will be meeting with the Attorney General's office concerning a possible decision in the case.More >>
It was just before nightfall Sunday evening on Section Road in Erwinville on March 25 when Coliesa McMillian says her two daughters decided to go across the street to a store to get a drink. The next thing she says she heard, "All I know is they come running in and said my baby has been hit."More >>
It was just before nightfall Sunday evening on Section Road in Erwinville on March 25 when Coliesa McMillian says her two daughters decided to go across the street to a store to get a drink. The next thing she says she heard, "All I know is they come running in and said my baby has been hit."More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
A seventh-grader was suspended from school for scribbling a stick figure with a gun.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
The kerfuffle over data collection follows a week of turmoil for the social network involving charges that it allowed political consultants to steal the data of 50 million users in order to influence election.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
In the commercial with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter is Better," a bartender spots a white woman across the bar. He slides a bottle of Heineken past a couple of black people before it winds up in front of the white woman.More >>
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >>
A mother is petrified after she says a man broke into her home then sexually assaulted her just a few feet away from her children.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
Three suspects were arrested in the case and charged with occupied burglary.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.More >>