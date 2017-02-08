FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Wednesday, September - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Wednesday, September 13

Posted by WAFB Staff
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, September 13.

There are no major incidents to report at this time.

ROAD CLOSURES: 

  • River Rd. from Oklahoma Street to South Blvd. will be closed beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Thursday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closure of the road involves installation of a sewer main. Alternate route is Nicholson Drive. 

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES:

  • The opening of the US 61 (Airline Hwy.) on-ramp to I-10 W in Ascension Parish has been delayed due to complications with the safety barrier. The project was previously delayed due to weather and was expected to be open by Friday, September 8. 
  • LA 19 in Norwood and Wilson (East Feliciana Parish) will have a lane closure beginning Friday, September 8 at 7 a.m. to Friday, September 22 at 5:30 p.m. in order for the contractor to patch the roadway. The southbound lane will have closures from Wilson-Clinton Rd. to the Mississippi state line. Traffic has an 11-foot width restriction. No detour is necessary. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass through the project. A pilot car will be in effect to allow for traffic through the work zone.
  • I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

