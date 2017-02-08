FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Wednesday, August 16

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
An anticipated 2,500 new and returning students will be moving to campus on Move-In Day, Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all on-campus residence halls and apartments.More >>
An anticipated 2,500 new and returning students will be moving to campus on Move-In Day, Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all on-campus residence halls and apartments.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 16.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 16.More >>
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the medical assistant is a key component in today's medical workplace.More >>
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the medical assistant is a key component in today's medical workplace.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Thomasville Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have confirmed that a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Thomasville Tuesday afternoon.More >>