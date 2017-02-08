FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 25

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, May 25.

5:37 p.m. - All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Saint Ferdinand Street. Congestion remains minimal.

5:28 p.m. - The entrance ramp from Saint Ferdinand to I-10 West is partially blocked due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is minimal at this time.

4:59 p.m. - All lanes are open on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive. Congestion remains at LA 415 (Lobdell).

4:53 p.m. - The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to a wreck. Congestion has reached LA 415 (Lobdell).

4:48 p.m. - Heavier than normal congestion remains on I-10 East from LA 415 to Washington Street due to earlier incidents that have cleared.

3:49 p.m. - The exit ramp to North 22nd Street from I-110 South is open. Congestion is minimal.

3:41 p.m. - Heavier than normal congestion remains on I-10 East from 3 miles before LA 415 to Washington St due to earlier incidents that have cleared.

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Garcon Rd. north of the City of Gonzales will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 30 . The bridge over the drainage canal there will be replaced by box culverts to better facilitate drainage. The work is expected to take 4 weeks. Traffic on the south side of bridge will exit onto Hwy. 621, while traffic on north side of bridge will need to exit through Bourque Rd.

. The bridge over the drainage canal there will be replaced by box culverts to better facilitate drainage. The work is expected to take 4 weeks. Traffic on the south side of bridge will exit onto Hwy. 621, while traffic on north side of bridge will need to exit through Bourque Rd. I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

