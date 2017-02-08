FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Saturday, May 13

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, May 12.

10:12 a.m. - The left lane remains blocked on I-10 East before I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion remains minimal.

9:49 a.m. - There is intermittent congestion on I-10E from Mile Marker 109 to 152 due to roadwork. Motorists are advised to use I-49N to US 190E.

9:08 a.m. - The left lane is blocked on I-10 East before I-10/I-110 due to a stalled vehicle. Congestion is minimial at this time.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTICES:

Beginning Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, May 15 at 6:30 a.m. , the eastbound right lane will be closed from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Atchafalaya Bridge. This closure is necessary for asphalt rehabilitation. Permit load restrictions will be up to 16 feet wide, anything over please contact the permit office.

US 190 (Florida Blvd. Service Rd.) will be closed at Shelby Dr. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Traffic will be maintained throughout this closure, which is necessary for sewer improvement construction. There are no lane restrictions or detours necessary.

I-110 North will have alternating lane closures between Government Street and North Street starting Monday, May 8 through Monday, May 15. Closures begin at 7 p.m. and go through 5 a.m. on weeknights. Weekends will have extended lane closure times from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday morning. This will be both single and double lane closures. These closures are necessary for deck preparation and overlay. There are no lane restrictions and no detours necessary. This closure is subject to change due to adverse weather conditions.

I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

