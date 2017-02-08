FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Thursday, August 3

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 3More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 3More >>
There’s a new music festival coming to Louisiana in the fall.More >>
There’s a new music festival coming to Louisiana in the fall.More >>
On Wednesday, August 2, the 9News Investigators obtained the list of contracts and expenditures the East Baton Rouge City-Parish paid out of its federally-funded Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) account.More >>
On Wednesday, August 2, the 9News Investigators obtained the list of contracts and expenditures the East Baton Rouge City-Parish paid out of its federally-funded Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) account.More >>
The same developer who recently got a sweet real estate deal from the city-parish also got a deal in 2013, buying land for $200,000 less than one appraisal showed it was worth.More >>
The same developer who recently got a sweet real estate deal from the city-parish also got a deal in 2013, buying land for $200,000 less than one appraisal showed it was worth.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >>
"The Cast Member’s primary responsibility is to create Magical Moments for Guests of all ages, as well as ensuring a superior Guest experience," the job postings say.More >>