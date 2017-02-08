FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, July 23 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Check the roads before you go with WAFB First Alert Traffic

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, July 23

(Source: WAFB)

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 23.

5:00 p.m. - Congestion remains I-10 West from the Mississippi River Bridge to I-10/I-12 due to a previous incident that has been cleared.

3:00 p.m. - There is congestion I-10 West from the Mississippi River Bridge to I-10/I-12 due to a previous incident that has been cleared.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS

  • US 190 will be closed East of the Old Mississippi River Bridge beginning Friday, July 21 from 8 p.m. until Monday, July 24 at 5 a.m. due to railroad work. Check 511la.org
  • Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20. The work is expected to last for 6 weeks. Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.
  • Beginning July 10, Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.
  • Beginning Wednesday, July 12, Ventura Dr. will have one lane closed eastbound from Oak Villa Blvd. to Monterrey Blvd. for sewer upgrades. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and last until Monday, July 31 at 7 p.m.
  • Beginning July 13, Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.
  • Beginning July 17, Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.
  • Beginning July 20, Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.
  • Starting on July 20, Tillotson Rd. in Prairieville will be closed from West Ln. to Parker Rd. for asphalt reconstruction and overlay improvements. The road will be closed through Monday, July 24.   
  • I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

