FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, July 23

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 23More >>
A 61-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in Livingston Parish.More >>
Louisiana's attorney general is warning residents not to believe online ads that say people can receive money from a settlement reached between states and tobacco companies.More >>
A Baton Rouge man, who was out on parole for an aggravated rape conviction with a life sentence, opened fire while riding his bicycle through a neighborhood.More >>
A Capitol High School alum, LSU great, and NBA veteran held his annual basketball camp in the capital area.More >>
Eight people have been found dead in a tractor-trailer outside a Walmart in Texas in what police are calling a tragic human trafficking case.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist while owner Keith Mills was on vacation.. As the law stands, because the renters refuse to leave, Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>