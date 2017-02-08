FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, July 16

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, July 16.

8:30 p.m. - Congestion has cleared I-10 West at LA 415 (Lobdell).

8:00 p.m. - All lanes are open I-10 West at LA 415 (Lobdell). Congestion is at the I-10/I-110, about 4 miles in length.

7:30 p.m. - All lanes are open I-110 North at Hollywood. There is no congestion.

7:15 p.m. - I-10 West is closed at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to vehicle recovery. Congestion is approaching the Mississippi River Bridge.

6:50 p.m. - The right lane is blocked I-110 North at Hollywood due to a stalled vehicle. There is no congestion at this time.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20 . The work is expected to last for 6 weeks . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.

. The work is expected to last for . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd. Beginning July 10 , Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning Wednesday, July 12 , Ventura Dr. will have one lane closed eastbound from Oak Villa Blvd. to Monterrey Blvd. for sewer upgrades. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and last until Monday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

, Ventura Dr. will have one lane closed eastbound from Oak Villa Blvd. to Monterrey Blvd. for sewer upgrades. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and last until at 7 p.m. Beginning July 13 , Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning July 17 , Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Braud St. in Sorrento will be closed to through traffic on Tuesday, July 18 . Crews will be installing culverts to improve drainage.

. Crews will be installing culverts to improve drainage. Beginning July 20 , Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

