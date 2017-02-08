FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, January 28

On a mobile device? Click here to watch traffic live.

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, January 28.

5:55 p.m. - All lanes are now open I-10 East at Mile Marker 130 (Whiskey Bay). Congestion is currently 4 miles.

5:00 p.m. - The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 130 (Whiskey Bay) due to a wreck. Congestion has reached 2 miles in length.

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Airline Highway at Maribel Court (near Salvation Army)

Constitution Avenue at College Drive

Donmoor Avenue at Ardenwood Drive

Essen Lane from Anselmo Lane to Picardy Avenue

Flannery Road at Shamrock Avenue

Florida Boulevard Service Road from Central Thruway to Sherwood Forest Boulevard

Kenilworth Parkway at Highland Road

Nicholson Drive at Lee Drive

Oak Villa Boulevard at Florida Boulevard

Perkins Road at Homer Street

Sherwood Forest Boulevard at Westfork Drive

Sherwood Forest Boulevard at Coursey Boulevard

Spain Street at South 15th Street and South 16th Street

Wooddale Boulevard at Tom Drive

St. Mary Parish:

LA 87 closed to traffic east of Adeline Bridge. 2-3 inches of water on the roadway for approximately 100 yards.

US 90 WB 1 mile prior to the MLK Exit in Morgan City down 1 lane. Single vehicle weather-related crash.

3:38 p.m. - All lanes are now open I-12 West at Mile Marker 25 (past Holden). Congestion is minimal.

3:06 p.m. - The left lane is blocked on I-12 West past Holden for the removal of a crashed vehicle. Backups are about two miles long.

2:57 p.m. - All lanes are now open on I-12 East past Essen Lane. Delays still start at Essen Lane.

2:26 p.m. - The center lane has opened, leaving the left lane blocked on I-12 East past Essen Lane due to a crash. Backups still begin at Essen Lane.

2:07 p.m. - The left and center lanes are now blocked on I-12 East past Essen Lane due to a crash. Delays still start at Essen Lane.

1:12 p.m. - All lanes are open on I-10 East past Grosse Tete. Backups remain minimal.

12:59 p.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-10 East past Grosse Tete for the removal of crashed vehicles. Delays are minimal at this time.

12:55 p.m. - The left lane is blocked on I-12 East past Essen Lane due to a crash. Backups begin near Essen.

ADDITIONAL ROAD CLOSURES:

One westbound lane of Rollins Road between Sandy Creek Lane and Marshall Bond Drive will be from Monday, Jan. 22 to Saturday, Jan. 27 for asphalt restoration.

for asphalt restoration. The I-10/I-12 split will have one lane closed in each direction from the I-10/I-12 split to the Perkins Road exit from 9 p.m., Monday Jan. 29 until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31 . This closure is necessary for surveying operations.

until 5 a.m. . This closure is necessary for surveying operations. One lane of I-10 will be closed in each direction from the Perkins Road exit to LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish from 9 p.m., Thursday Feb. 1 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 . The closure is necessary for surveying operations. (The lanes will not be closed on Sunday, February 4 due to the Super Bowl)

until 5 a.m. on . The closure is necessary for surveying operations. (The lanes will not be closed on Sunday, February 4 due to the Super Bowl) One northbound lane of Acadian Thruway between Government and Mohican will be closed from Friday, Jan. 19 to Feb. 28 for road rehab work.

for road rehab work. PROJECT EXTENSION: Lee Price Road Bridge will be completely closed from Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at 3 p.m. for repairs.

at 8 a.m. until at 3 p.m. for repairs. Beginning on Monday, Dec. 11 , contractors will be closing the center turn lane on Essen Lane between Perkins Road and Picardy Avenue to keep the widening of Essen Lane on schedule and to ensure concrete work can be done properly and in a timely fashion. The northbound travel lanes of Essen between Perkins and Picardy will shift to the left where the turn lane is currently located. All travel lanes will remain open at all times during construction. In the coming weeks and months, motorists can expect further center turn lane closures as work progresses on Essen toward I-10. The Essen Lane widening project will widen both the east and west sides of the roadway in an effort to add a third northbound travel lane. When all construction is complete, which is anticipated to be by spring of 2018 , Essen Lane will consist of three northbound and three southbound travel lanes, plus a center turn lane between the I-10 interchange and Perkins Road.

, contractors will be closing the center turn lane on Essen Lane between Perkins Road and Picardy Avenue to keep the widening of Essen Lane on schedule and to ensure concrete work can be done properly and in a timely fashion. The northbound travel lanes of Essen between Perkins and Picardy will shift to the left where the turn lane is currently located. All travel lanes will remain open at all times during construction. In the coming weeks and months, motorists can expect further center turn lane closures as work progresses on Essen toward I-10. The Essen Lane widening project will widen both the east and west sides of the roadway in an effort to add a third northbound travel lane. When all construction is complete, which is anticipated to be by , Essen Lane will consist of three northbound and three southbound travel lanes, plus a center turn lane between the I-10 interchange and Perkins Road. I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1 . This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in Jan. of 2018 . Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in . Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction. LA 413 is closed at Discharge Bayou in Pointe Coupee Parish until further notice. The bridge has sustained damage to the support structures. Please use alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.