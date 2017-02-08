FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, August 6

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Sunday, August 6.

7:15 p.m. - All lanes are open I-10 West at LA 1 (Port Allen). Congestion remains at College Drive on I-10 West. There is no congestion on I-110.

6:05 p.m. - All lanes are now open I-10 West at Mile Marker 191 (Gramercy). Congestion is minimal.

6:00 p.m. - Traffic has returned to a normal flow on I-10 East and West in the Baton Rouge area.

5:30 p.m. - I-10 West is now closed to traffic at Mile Marker 191 (Gramercy) due to an accident. Congestion has reached two miles. Motorists are adviced to use an alternate route.

5:25 p.m. - The right lane is blocked I-10 West at Mile Marker 191 (Gramercy) due to an accident. Congestion has reached one mile in length.

3:30 p.m. - Expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 East and West in the Baton Rouge area due to previous incidents that have been cleared.

2:30 p.m. - Expect heavier than normal delays on I-10 East and West in the Baton Rouge area due to inclement weather.

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES:

Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20 . The work is expected to last for 6 weeks . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.

. The work is expected to last for . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd. Beginning July 10 , Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning July 13 , Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning July 17 , Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning July 20 , Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

