FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Sunday, August 20

One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
Fire crews in the Baton Rouge area are working to maintain a fire at a Baton Rouge area hotel.More >>
Fire crews in the Baton Rouge area are working to maintain a fire at a Baton Rouge area hotel.More >>
A Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, police say.More >>
A Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, police say.More >>
The next step in the journey for a dedicated group of men and women begun at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy today.More >>
The next step in the journey for a dedicated group of men and women begun at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy today.More >>
Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions and an armed robbery of a store.More >>
Police have a man in custody after they say he attempted to shoot four people including two officers during two separate home invasions and an armed robbery of a store.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
The aging star worked for more than six decades raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), most notably through hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day Telethon, an event as well-known as any of his movies.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
With tensions being high throughout America right now after a rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, one photo posted to Facebook is spreading peace.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>