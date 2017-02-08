FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Monday, May 1

Below are a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, May 1.

10:37 a.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-10 West at Acadian Thruway due to a crash. Delays start near College Drive.

7:18 a.m. - All lanes are now open on I-12 West at Juban Road. Backups still begin near LA 447 (Walker exit).

7:10 a.m. - The right lane is blocked on I-12 West at Juban Road due to a crash. Delays start near LA 447 (Walker exit).

6:05 a.m. - Plaquemine/Sunshine Ferry is shut down for maintenance.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTICES:

US 190 (Florida Blvd. Service Rd.) will be closed at Shelby Dr. through 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 . Traffic will be maintained throughout this closure, which is necessary for sewer improvement construction. There are no lane restrictions or detours necessary.

I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – .5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from 4 lanes to 6 lanes, from .5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but oversized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

