FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Saturday, November 25

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, November 25.

8:00 p.m. - All lanes are now open I-10 East at the I-10/I-110. Congestion remains at LA 1 (Port Allen).

7:45 p.m. - The right lane remains blocked I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 due to an accident. Congestion remains at LA 1 (Port Allen).

6:33 p.m. - The right lane is blocked I-10 East at the I-10/I-110 due to an accident. Congestion has reached LA 1 (Port Allen).

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

  • LA 413 is closed at Discharge Bayou in Pointe Coupee Parish until further notice. The bridge has sustained damage to the support structures. Please use alternate routes.

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES:

  • Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Bishop Woods Road, which runs between LA 621 and Duplessis Road north of Gonzales, will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 6. The bridge over Bayou Narcisse near its intersection with LA 621 will be replaced by box culverts to better facilitate drainage. Drivers will need to enter and exit on to Duplessis Road. The work is expected to take 4 weeks.
  • Blackwater Bayou Bridge on Carey Road near Baker will be closed from Monday, Nov. 20 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. for repairs. The bridge is located between Brown Road and Blackwater Road.
  • Gardon Road north of Gonzales will be closed beginning Monday, November 27. The bridge over the drainage canal there will be replaced to better facilitate drainage. The project is expected to take four weeks. Traffic on the south side of the bridge will exit onto Highway 621, while traffic on the north side will exit through Bourque Road.
  • I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

