FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 17.

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, June 17.

4:30 p.m. - All lanes are now open I-10 East at Acadian Thruway. Congestion remains at LA 1 (Port Allen).

3:50 p.m. - The center and right lanes are now blocked I-10 East at Acadian Thruway due to an accident. Congestion is approaching LA 415 (Lobdell).

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20 . The work is expected to last for 6 weeks . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Garcon Rd. north of the City of Gonzales will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 30. The bridge over the drainage canal there will be replaced by box culverts to better facilitate drainage. The work is expected to take 4 weeks. Traffic on the south side of bridge will exit onto Hwy. 621, while traffic on north side of bridge will need to exit through Bourque Rd.

I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

