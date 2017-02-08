FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Saturday, August 26

A Grand Isle beachgoer made a troubling observation Saturday morning, a whale beached at a sandbar close to shore.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Saturday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A woman was found dead in Zachary Saturday afternoon.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, August 26.More >>
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has deployed two Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) Advance Team personnel to Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey. According to officials with the governor’s office, Miranda Turner and Michele Asonye will work with Texas personnel to assist in coordinating out-of-state resources. Officials say Texas made the request for personnel through the EMAC. “Louisiana and GOH...More >>
A photo of a dog carrying an entire bag of dog food in Sinton, TX after Hurricane Harvey has gone viral on Facebook. Sinton is outside of Corpus Christi.More >>
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.More >>
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.More >>
A teenager died Friday night in custody in an Akron police vehicle.More >>
