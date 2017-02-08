FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Saturday, August 19

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Saturday, August 19.

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

4:15 p.m. - All lanes are now open I-10 East before Perkins Road. Congestion remains at LA 415 (Lobdell) on I-10 East and Florida Street on I-110 South.

4:10 p.m. - The left and center lanes remain blocked I-10 East before Perkins Road due to an accident.?

4:10 p.m. - All lanes are now open I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge. Congestion remains at the I-10/I-12 and Florida Street on I-110 South.?

3:30 p.m. - The left and center lanes are now blocked I-10 East before Perkins Road due to an accident.? Congestion has reached LA 1 (Port Allen) on I-10 East and is approaching Florida Street on I-110 South.?

3:00 p.m. - The left lane is blocked I-10 East before Perkins Road due to an accident.

ROAD CLOSURE NOTIFICATIONS:

The signals on Airline Hwy (US 61) at Siegen/Sherwood Forest in East Baton Rouge Parish will be in flashing mode Sunday, August 20, from 6:30 a.m. until 11 a.m . This is to allow for signal repairs. State Police will be on site to control traffic. Expect delays.

from . This is to allow for signal repairs. State Police will be on site to control traffic. Expect delays. Starting Tuesday, Aug. 8, Bluebonnet Rd. between Jefferson Hwy. and Oliphant Dr. will be fully closed due to sewer work. Avoid the area.

LONG-TERM ROAD CLOSURES:

I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1 . This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018 . Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in . Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction. Main St. in Sorrento will be closed at Lee St. beginning Tuesday, June 20 . The work is expected to last for 6 weeks . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd.

. The work is expected to last for . Parish drainage crews will be installing box culverts to improve drainage. Drivers should expect to detour on John LeBlanc Blvd. Beginning July 10 , Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Annie Oak Dr./Veronique Dr. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning July 13 , Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Whitfield Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning July 17 , Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days .

, Bourgeois Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is . Beginning July 20, Tillotson Rd./Aikens Rd. in Ascension Parish will be reconstructed. The estimated completion time for the project is 50 days.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.