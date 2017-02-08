FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Roadway incidents for Monday, June 5

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, June 5.

6:43 a.m. - I-10 East is now closed at Dalrymple Drive for vehicle recovery operations due to an earlier crash. Backups begin at LA 1 in Port Allen on I-10 East and Laurel Street on I-110 South.

6:19 a.m. - The center lane has opened, leaving the left lane blocked on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive. Delays start at LA 1 in Port Allen on I-10 East and Government Street on I-110 South.

6:10 a.m. - The right lane has opened, leaving the left and center lanes blocked on I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive. Backups still begin at the I-10/110 junction.

6:01 a.m. - I-10 East is closed at Dalrymple Drive due to a crash. Delays start at the I-10/I-110 junction. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

I-10 East will be closed at US 61 (Airline Highway) in Ascension Parish near Sorrento beginning on Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. The lanes will be closed through Monday, June 12 at 5 a.m. , weather permitting, to install the repaired deck span section of the bridge for the westbound onramp from US 61 to I-10. The suggested detour requires drivers on I-10 East to exit onto US 61. They can then proceed to LA 641 to get back to I-10. Download Detour Map

Ascension Parish Department of Public Works has announced that Garcon Rd. north of the City of Gonzales will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 30 . The bridge over the drainage canal there will be replaced by box culverts to better facilitate drainage. The work is expected to take 4 weeks. Traffic on the south side of bridge will exit onto Hwy. 621, while traffic on north side of bridge will need to exit through Bourque Rd.

. The bridge over the drainage canal there will be replaced by box culverts to better facilitate drainage. The work is expected to take 4 weeks. Traffic on the south side of bridge will exit onto Hwy. 621, while traffic on north side of bridge will need to exit through Bourque Rd. I-12, 1 mile west of Satsuma – 0.5 miles east of Satsuma, will be under construction beginning Monday, May 1. This project will widen I-12 from four lanes to six lanes, from 0.5 miles west of Satsuma to the Satsuma Interchange Ramps. This work is expected to be completed in January of 2018. Drivers should be prepared for intermittent delays and possible nightly single lane closures (eastbound and westbound) between the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Saturday. These lane closures are necessary to allow crews to widen the existing roadway to the inside in order to add travel lanes. The road is open for regular traffic, but over-sized vehicles and loads will be under permit restrictions. Vehicles up to 16 feet wide will be allowed to pass through the construction zone. Motorists may take US 190 as an alternate route to avoid nightly lane closures during construction.

